Damian Lillard has the entire NBA world in the palm of his hands. The Portland Trail Blazers star is the key piece to many potential moves this off-season. For the last few years, it has felt like Lillard and the Trail Blazers would inevitably part. However, Lillard has remained loyal to the franchise his entire career. But it now seems like time is ticking. The all-star guard is now wondering how much time he has left to win an NBA title. Or if he can even do it in Portland?

On Monday, it was reported that Lillard met with the organization to discuss his future. Would he be looking to build a contender in Portland? Or would he finally be requesting a trade from the team he has been so fiercely loyal to? According to ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst, Lillard did not ask for a trade during the meeting. Instead, it is being reported that Lillard wants to wait and see what the franchise does during free agency.

Damian Lillard Weighing All Options

Damian Lillard hasn’t requested a trade and plans to ‘wait around’ to see what Portland does in free agency, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/pESJAVbu9l — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 27, 2023

While time may be of the essence, Lillard plans to wait around a little longer. The Weber State product has made no secret of what his intentions are for the upcoming season. Lillard has stated over and over again that he wants a veteran-heavy team. However, it seems the franchise looks to be in the middle of another rebuild. The Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson with their first-round pick in the NBA Draft earlier this month. However, young talent alone will not be enough to keep Lillard in town.

So, long story short, Lillard continues to be patient with his future. Any move the superstar makes will be looked at under a microscope. If he stays, people will question if he really wants a shot at a title. If he leaves, others will claim he’s just another sell-out trying to create the next superteam. What do you think Damian Lillard should do? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

