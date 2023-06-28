The Houston Rockets have become the frontrunners to sign Fred VanVleet when free agency opens on June 30. The 29-year-old guard is coming off a down season for the Raptors, where he shot 39.3% and scored 19.3 points per game. It’s the second time in the past three seasons that VanVleet has played at least 50 games and shot below 40%. Subsequently, the Raptors went 41-41 and did not progress past the Play-In Tournament. This led to the firing of head coach Nick Nurse and a rumored rebuild in Toronto.

However, that has not stopped the Rockets from pursuing their chase for the guard. Having picked up one of the Thompson Brothers in the draft, their third top-five pick in the last three years, the Rockets are looking to bring some veteran talent to help lead the team. They have been heavily linked with a reunion with James Harden, but are also eyeing a massive contract for the career Raptor too.

Rockets’ Offer For VanVleet Rumored At $83.6M Over 2 Years

My NBA free agency latest: https://t.co/jLtpyIUFsv — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2023

Per Marc Stein, the Rockets reportedly want to snag VanVleet with a 2-year, $83.6 million contract. By comparison, VanVleet made $85 million over four years in his most recent contract with the Raptors. Evidently, the Rockets are hoping that VanVleet’s 2022-23 campaign was merely a blip and that the guard can return to his All-Star form from the season prior. Furthermore, Stein indicates that the Rockets may turn their attention to Boston’s Jaylen Brown if they can’t acquire Harden or VanVleet.

The VanVleet pursuit comes as the Rockets look to turn the corner on their reboot under new head coach Ime Udoka. With the addition of 2023 first-rounder Armen Thompson, the Rockets have a young, strong Big Three. However, the team is very much lacking in the way of meaningful depth and impact veterans. Despite this, the rumored offer is a lock of money to throw at a guy coming off one of the worst years of this career. Furthermore, it was also the most games that VanVleet has started in a season, making it all the more worrying if his numbers persist. What do you think about this rumor? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

