SoFaygo Is Back With His First Offering Since “GO+” With “Everytime”

Travis Scott's label, Cactus Jack, has plenty of talent on its roster. The biggest star on the label besides La Flame, is Don Toliver. He and Travis have worked with each other extensively on albums, singles, and more. You also have Sheck Wes, whose debut album, MUDBOY, was a big deal back in 2018. Since then, he has not dropped any solo material since 2022. The label dropped a posse album JACKBOYS in 2019 which had big songs on it like "OUT WEST" and "GATTI," among others. However, one other artist that is on the label that signed after that record is SoFaygo.

However, the two really have not worked together too often, if not at all. Travis promotes his music on social media, though. Faygo is still working his way up, but he does have some projects under his belt. Just a few months ago, he put out his fifth project, GO+.

Listen To "Everytime" By SoFaygo

Since June, the Grand Rapids, Michigan artist has not put out anything. However, just a little bit ago, one of the producers, y2tnb, uploaded a song with SoFaygo on it. This new cut is called "Everytime." According to Genius, he teased the song back at the listening party for GO+. Now, it is available on Soundcloud. His personality and energy are the high points of the single and some of his bars, like the ones below, are nothing new but solid overall.

Do you a new album is on the horizon? Or, is this just a loosie just to tide fans over for something else?

Quotable Lyrics:

Man these n***** be cap like some beanies (Hey)

I been stackin’ racks up with my team (Hey)

Finding blues in my washing machine (Brr)

Keep it cool, I’m just tryna stay clean (Yeah)

She on me, like a goddamn fien’ (Okay)

This my life not a goddamn dream (Hey)

