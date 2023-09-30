SZA Argues With Fan In IG DMs, Social Media Takes Singer’s Side

SZA's voice is a force to be reckoned with, but at her core, the Ctrl songbird is a sensitive soul. Like every other artist, she's subject to near-constant criticism both online and in person. Even with all the feats she's achieved in her career so far, SZA struggles with insecurity every now and then, which only becomes heightened when she crosses paths with negativity directed toward her. Earlier this week, TikTok user @vadellor shared a video breaking down their experience DMing with the black-haired beauty. While the OP seemed to think their video painted SZA in an unflattering light, it's actually her who's feeling the heat for gaslighting the starlet.

"How I live knowing that one of the biggest music artists of the decade personal hate DM'd me for an hour straight," @vadellor wrote on her screen at the start of the over-three-minute-long post. The creator explained that, while at the SOS Tour, they decided to recreate the "SZA Wack" meme which previously went viral for criticizing the "Slime You Out" collaborators vocals. While the teen thought it was nothing more than a joke, SZA took the photo far more personally. "I don't think you realize how f**ked up that actually is and how hurtful it was back then and how it RUINED my confidence and desire to perform live," the 33-year-old vented in her hater's comments.

TikToker Facing Backlash for SZA Hate

At this point, @vadellor admitted she was embarassed, and quickly deleted the comment. In her DMs, she found a message from SZA reading, "Not okay." In response, the TikToker wrote, "Sorry it was just a joke." A few hours later, the "Drew Barrymore" artist returned with more to say. "Lmao and you kept it up? After I told you how that made me feel as a human being? For laughs? Take care love 🤍. Thank you for coming."

In true Scorpio fashion, SZA couldn't leave it at that. Upon realizing that the OP took down her comment, she typed out another paragraph. "Before I block you, I just wanna remind you, Imma PERSON. Like, I have feelings and a life and anxiety like anyone else and it's really hard to have courage to grt up on stage and even wanna do my job," she shared.

More Reactions Pour In

