SZA’s Old Tweets About Other Artists Resurface Amid Drama With Teen Concertgoer

SZA didn't like it very much when a young fan attending her SOS Tour recreated a viral meme insulting the 33-year-old's vocal abilities, and at first, many social media users sympathized with her. However, in the hours since a video breaking down a TikToker's experience interacting with SZA went viral, old tweets allegedly from the black-haired beauty's account have been circulating – and they're not very flattering.

One star who fell victim to a diss from SZA in 2011 was Queen B herself. "Beyonce looking more and more like Madonna every day," the R&B diva wrote at the time. "Coulda swore she was Black at one point... #JustSayin." Elsewhere on her profile, trolls dug up her take on the infamous Ciara and Rihanna feud, which found her taking aim at both of the singers. "I don't get it!" was her thought process in February of the same year. "Neither @rihanna or Ciara can hold a note worth a d**n. One's just worse than the other. So [what's] the beef?!?"

SZA was Ruthless with Her Twitter Fingers Back in the Day

Interestingly, when similar sentiments were made about her singing, SZA expected better from her fans. "I don't think you realize how f**ked up that actually is and how hurtful it was back then and how it RUINED my confidence and desire to perform live," she lashed out in the 18-year-old's comments earlier this year before further tearing into her in her DMs. "Before I block you, I just wanna remind you, Imma PERSON. Like, I have feelings and a life and anxiety, like anyone else, and it's really hard to have courage to get up on stage and even wanna do my job," the "All The Stars" hitmaker vented.

Even though SZA's haters have gotten her down in the past, at this point in her career, it's unlikely that the TDE artist will let a few negative comments dull her sparkle. She's got plenty to look forward to over the coming months, including the highly anticipated Jingle Ball Tour, which the Ctrl singer is headlining alongside Nicki Minaj and Olivia Rodrigo. Read more about that at the link below, and tell us your thoughts on SZA's old tweets in the comments.

