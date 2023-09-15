Drake & SZA’s “Slime You Out” Has Twitter All The Way In Their Feelings

From what we can tell, we may be coming up on one of the best R&B seasons in recent memory. With fall coming up around the corner, heavyweights within the soulful genre have been previewing their incredible work. Diddy proved that he's still a force to be reckoned with on, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Muni Long's latest single also reminds us how magical her voice is. Elsewhere, two other superstars skipped out on the tradition of sharing their new music at midnight, instead opting to drop off "Slime You Out" at noon on Friday (September 15).

Drake and SZA are responsible for the emotional new song. It begins with some impressive vocals from the 36-year-old after he calls out the fairer sex for being too dependent on men. "You b**ches really get carried away / Makin' mistakes then you beg me to stay," he sings. "I met the ni**a you thought could replace / How were there even comparisons made?" Drizzy continues, bragging about his ex's inability to find someone like him after their split.

Drake and SZA's First Collab is Here

In true Scorpio fashion, the TDE songbird's verse is equally as cold. "How you ni**as get so carried away?" she asks. "Trippin' when that d**k gets barely third place." As reactions to the lengthy single from Drake and SZA continue to pour in, it appears that listeners are already deep in their feelings.

Countless GIFs and reaction videos of grown men sobbing are being used to capture how hip-hop heads feel about "Slime You Out." It's an impressive first joint effort from the 6ix God and his former lover, though SZA previously revealed that she hoped to have both Drake and Frank Ocean on her record-breaking "SOS" album in 2022.

Twitter Reacts to "Slime You Out"

Keep scrolling to see what music lovers are saying about Drake and SZA's "Slime You Out" on social media so far.

