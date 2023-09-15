Drake’s Throwback Photos Reflect On His Career’s Early Successes Amid New Album Rollout

Before the first single from Drake's highly anticipated For All The Dogs album hits streamers at 12PM ET today (September 15), the Canadian had some throwback photos to share on Instagram early this morning. His next LP will apparently see him returning to his roots, and this new post may indicate what we can expect. Drizzy kicked things off with a zen-looking meditation space, followed by a rooftop candid of him, longtime friend Niko, and another man mid-conversation in Las Vegas.

"I believe in the phrase things change… I just never took you for one of those things," he wrote in the caption. It's unclear if there's someone specific that Drake is referring to, or if he's simply looking back on all the people who have come and gone from his life over the years. Midway through his IG carousel, the Toronto native sits in front of the piano to play a song and lays on the floor with Courtne Bianca. In the latter snap, an image of a young Champagne Papi with his father, Dennis Graham, sits on the table behind them.

Drake is Feeling Nostalgic

OVO co-creator Oliver El-Khatib also makes an appearance in the second half of the post. He, Drake, and Niko all posed for the camera together in matching cheetah-print puffer jackets from The North Face. Besides showing his growth as an artist, the throwback photo dump also shows just how much the Scorpion rapper's style has evolved over the years.

Drake is a celebrity who tends to keep his fanbase well-updated on his latest activity via social media, but even when he's not online, it doesn't take much for the father of one to go viral. Earlier this week, a video of him calling out his security team for allowing a fan to rush the stage during his It's All a Blur tour hit the internet, bringing in mixed reactions. See that at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

