Drake’s Son Adonis Shown Drawing “For All The Dogs” Album Cover In New Picture

One of the most anticipated albums of 2023 also has one of the most talked-about album covers, as is usually the case with Drake projects. Moreover, For All The Dogs' stark drawing of what might be a dog but looks more like a wolf with menacing red eyes split fans online. Some wondered how this will fit with the promised "old Drizzy" approach. On the other hand, many fans believe this minimalist artwork points to a darker sound that anticipated, which is exciting in its own right. Most interestingly, another point of slight contention is the artist behind the cover, which the 6 God said is none other than his five-year-old son, Adonis.

Furthermore, a new picture shows him working on the cover in what seems like a studio. Armed with a sculpting tool, we can see that Drake's newest album's cover is much larger than fans might have initially thought. This is no simple drawing on an 8.5 by 11 inch sheet of paper, but rather a full piece that could fit four Adonis'. Many thought that there was no way that he actually drew this artwork, but now we have solid proof... or do we?

Adonis Working On Drake's For All The Dogs Cover... Right?

Unfortunately for people who want to quell the haters with this pic, there's apparently a very real chance that it's all just an edit. The comments on the post above covering the snapshot pointed to another artist (@Cole on IG) who put this together as a mock alternate cover. As such, it seems like this might not really be Adonis drawing his father Drake's album art, at least in this specific pic. Whether he actually designed it is still up in the air, but are people really that cynical to doubt a dad trying to share his pride and joy's art with the world?

Regardless, the OVO mogul doesn't even have to fabricate things to go viral; he just has to put the idea out there with vague context. For example, his most recent Instagram Story post had fans thinking that he confirmed an appearance from Yeat on his upcoming album. What he did state, though, is that Adonis made the cover, and whether this pic is real or not, who are we to doubt him? All jokes and speculation aside, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

