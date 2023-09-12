Drake Might’ve Just Teased A Yeat Collab On “For All The Dogs”

Drake's For All The Dogs is right around the corner, but we won't just be twiddling our thumbs waiting for it. Moreover, the 6 God isn't done feeding fan anticipation by teasing and revealing new things about the project. Even if a lot of that work is purely speculative, none of it's stopped die-hards from theorizing on what to expect from the album. Most recently, the Toronto MC fueled rumors of another potential collab on it, apart from confirmed appearances from Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny. None other than rage superstar Yeat might just be one of Drizzy's dogs based on recent social media activity.

Furthermore, Drake posted a picture on his Instagram Story of a Photoshopped image of him on Yeat's body. The 36-year-old's eyes are all that one can identify as his own in the picture, and this made fans think that he confirmed a team-up on wax. Not only is this exciting on its own, but it's also kind of surprising considering their wildly different styles. However, this isn't exactly out of the blue, as the two rappers previously made their bond quite public.

Drake Potentially Teases Yeat Collab

The biggest recent example of this was Drake's Seattle shows for his It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage. Yeat actually appeared during one of these, which added to previous rumors that the two were actually getting quite close. In fact, the OVO mogul even swapped some words around during his performance of "Sticky" to shout out the Portland native's name onstage. Even if very few can imagine what a track between them would sound like, it's at least nice to know that the mutual respect is there.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that one of Aubrey Graham's social media posts sparked speculation on a collab with the "bigger then everything" star. Regardless, with the album so close, this sealed the deal in many fans' eyes. If it doesn't end up panning out, though, comments begging for them to make something together will never cease. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Yeat and Drake.

