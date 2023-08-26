Drake Vibes To “GOD DID,” Showcases Yeat During Show

Drake’s been making his away around the U.S. and Canada with 21 Savage lately, on his “It’s All A Blur” tour. Since the tour kicked off at the beginning of July, it’s been making headlines for fan antics, new music updates, and celebrity guests. Some fans even speculate that the Canadian performer is previewing some of the features on his upcoming album by showcasing them on the tour. With that being said, those rumors remain unconfirmed. Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, and most recently, Yeat have popped up at his shows.

In a new clip, Drizzy is seen shouting out the 23-year-old artist as he’s highlighted on a jumbotron. “Aye, put the camera on this man right here,” he says. The moment happened at Drake’s stop in Seattle last night. Fans have been calling for a collaboration between the two of them for some time, and this has only added to the anticipation. At the end of last year, Yeat even said they’re “going to have some sh*t on the way.”

Read More: Drake Explains “For All The Dogs” Album Not Dropping, Brings Hello Kitty Headband To The Studio

Drake And DJ Khaled Listen To “GOD DID”

Earlier this month, Drake gave Yeat another shoutout on his Instagram Story. He shared a screenshot from the artist’s “bigger thën everything” music video, adding the caption “Dialed In.” It’s safe to say that fans would appreciate an appearance from the masked rapper on For All The Dogs. Luckily, fans will find out soon whether or not he has a feature on the LP. “It’s not going to be that much longer,” Drake said of the drop at his recent performance.

In other Drake news, the artist recently got down to some DJ Khaled, as showcased in a clip shared by the DJ himself. The two of them are seen bobbing their heads to Lil Wayne’s verse on “GOD DID.” Drake appears to be really feeling the music. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

Read More: Drake Fans Hope He Drops “For All The Dogs” On International Dog Day

[Via][Via]