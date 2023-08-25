Drake Fans Hope He Drops “For All The Dogs” On International Dog Day

It’s Friday August 25 as of writing this article, and Drake fans are scrambling because For All The Dogs, his highly anticipated new album, didn’t drop like they thought it would. Moreover, his reveal of the cover art earlier this week led many to believe that this was finally the week we would get it. However, when midnight hit, OVO hopefuls everywhere checked their streaming services, and it was to no avail. It’s not like the 6 God has been teasing this album for months or years like some of his previous projects. Regardless, it doesn’t make the sting any easier to handle in the moment for fans, and they’re looking for any way out possible.

Furthermore, Drake fans have a new beacon of hope, and it’s nothing other than International Dog Day. That’s tomorrow (Saturday, August 26), and would explain the cover art reveal and be hilariously on brand. If there’s any artist that can drop outside of expected Friday release dates and still get the same attention, it’s him. As unlikely and corny as it sounds, it also sounds like exactly the kind of thing that the 36-year-old would probably get a kick out of.

Read More: Lil Baby Finally Addresses Long-Rumored Drake Collab Album

Drake Fans Look To International Dog Day For Hope

Drake might drop ‘For All The Dogs’ sometime tomorrow on International Dog Day🦉🐶 pic.twitter.com/5p7QReq5UF — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) August 25, 2023

All we can hope for is that Lil Yachty catches wind of this speculation, because it would probably make for another funny moment. Recently, he clowned Drake fans for thinking For All The Dogs would release today when there was no such announcement online. “y’all stup*d, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight,” Yachty tweeted. In a separate video, the Let’s Start Here creative plugged his new single and said that he might drop a song every week for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, another harsh reality to reckon with is that we might be waiting for this album for a while. At the very least, we know that it exists and is heavy on the Canadian superstar’s mind right now. With features from Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, and whoever else makes a splash, how could it not? For more news and the latest updates on Drake and For All The Dogs, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Nearly Made Lil Yachty Crash His Car