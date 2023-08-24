Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Nearly Made Lil Yachty Crash His Car

During a recent episode of his podcast, Lil Yachty revealed that Drake’s new album almost got him seriously injured. Apparently, the 26-year-old was giving some friends a preview of the unreleased LP in the car, when he nearly crashed. The rapper’s co-host, MitchGoneMad, claims that he’s not a very good driver. With that being said, it’s possible that the album is just so groundbreaking that it managed to be a hazardous distraction.

“I’m so mad,” Mitch explains, “you’re such a terrible driver.” Lil Yachty admits that he’s “not the best,” however, he insists that wasn’t the reason for the close call. Veeze also joined the duo on the episode, claiming that Lil Yachty could have flown threw the windshield. The rapper agrees that it was worth listening “to the death,” noting that he had to support his friend. The harrowing tale has served as a reminder to fans to always wear a seatbelt while behind the wheel, and to give For All The Dogs a listen.

Lil Yachty Almost Flew Through The Windshield

The LP has yet to receive an official release date announcement from Drake himself. Amazon Music, however, announced that it’ll be dropping tomorrow (August 25), earlier this week. Yesterday (August 23), Lil Yachty took to Twitter to speak on Drake’s upcoming project again. The rapper claimed that none of the rumors he’s seen circulating about the album are true, later deleting the Tweet.

It’s unclear what rumors in particular he was referring to, but as expected, there’s been a lot. Many fans are speculating about what other artists could be featured on the LP, most recently suspecting Lil Durk. The Chicago rapper walked out with Drake at one of his recent performances, sparking the discussion. So far, Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny are confirmed to appear on the album. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Yachty and For All The Dogs.

