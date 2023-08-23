Drake Wishes Lil Yachty Happy Birthday In Heartfelt New Video

Drake and Lil Yachty’s long-running friendship is no secret. The former often finds himself getting trolled on social media by the latter for anything he posts. That comes up early in a new birthday message Drizzy recorded for Lil Boat. “He’s gonna f*cking flame whatever pic I choose,” the “Search & Rescue” rapper says early in his message. But from there the tone gets more genuine and serious as he wishes Yachty a happy birthday. He goes on to express regret that he can’t be with him today, but promises that the pair will be together turning up very soon. It’s another charming chapter in one of the most hilarious hip-hop friendships around right now.

This isn’t the only birthday message Drake has made recently. Just last night he paused his show at LA’s Crypto.com Arena to pay tribute to someone the crowd was no doubt familiar with. “I’mma hold this up ’cause we got to show love to Kobe one time. Y’all make some noise for Kobe at this time,” he said during a break in the show. The late Kobe Bryant would have been 45 years old today. It’s been three years since Kobe and his daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter accident.

Drake Shouts Out Lil Yachty On His Birthday

The release of Drake’s new album For All The Dogs is right around the corner. After teasing the project during concerts all summer, it is finally expected to arrive later this week. After Zane Lowe shared some information on one particular feature from the album, many fans online jumped to the conclusion that he was talking about Frank Ocean. But Lowe himself made sure to shut that rumor down as quickly as it emerged.

Drake also shared the adorable artwork for the project. The album cover is a picture drawn by the rapper’s 5-year-old son Adonis Graham. What do you think of Drake’s happy birthday message for Lil Yachty? Let us know in the comment section below.

