Drake & His Dad Spend Quality Time Together In Rapper’s Latest Instagram Post

Quality father-son time.

BYAron A.
Drake & His Dad Spend Quality Time Together In Rapper’s Latest Instagram Post

In the midst of a record-breaking tour, Drake and his pops made sure to spend some quality father-son time together. The Canadian rapper’s father has been spotted throughout the It’s All A Blur tour, posted in the stands as his son delivers impeccable performances night after night. However, it looks like the two managed to squeeze in some hangs following Drizzy’s latest performance in Los Angeles where he performed three nights at the Crypto.com, home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following the performance, it appears that Drake and his father locked at the club. As per usual, Drake used the moment to preview some new bars for his fans. “I heard ur playing games on my turf. Rather go to Turks than go to church. Say you’re in your bag but expect a purse. Want me to be patient but you’re not a nurse. The gift was the purse. Then I manifested the worst and put you in a verse. SMH talk about the gift and the curse,” he wrote.

Read More: Amazon Music Confirms Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Release Date

A Father-Son Moment

Dennis Graham’s made his presence felt throughout the It’s All A Blur tour on a few occasions. Besides his hilarious reaction to Winnie Harlow’s dance moves, Graham pranked his son with an outrageously large bra. Since the beginning of the tour, Drake’s found himself getting bombarded with an assortment of bras, eventually building up to a challenge of the biggest one. However, Dennis Graham’s gift to his son was accompanied with a handwritten note that undoubtedly caught the 6 God off-guard.

“This might be the end of the saga right here. This might be the end of the road,” Drake told the audience. ‘I don’t know if I even wanna see it, ’cause then I’ll believe that aliens exist.” Then, he read the letter attached to it. “Dad’s wishing ‘BIG’ things for you. I love you and making sure you’re breastfed correctly!” Drake read, startled. Evidently, the two are having tons of fun on the tour right now.

Read More: Zane Lowe Shoots Down Rumor About Frank Ocean Being On Drake’s “For All The Dogs”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.