Drake & His Dad Spend Quality Time Together In Rapper’s Latest Instagram Post

In the midst of a record-breaking tour, Drake and his pops made sure to spend some quality father-son time together. The Canadian rapper’s father has been spotted throughout the It’s All A Blur tour, posted in the stands as his son delivers impeccable performances night after night. However, it looks like the two managed to squeeze in some hangs following Drizzy’s latest performance in Los Angeles where he performed three nights at the Crypto.com, home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following the performance, it appears that Drake and his father locked at the club. As per usual, Drake used the moment to preview some new bars for his fans. “I heard ur playing games on my turf. Rather go to Turks than go to church. Say you’re in your bag but expect a purse. Want me to be patient but you’re not a nurse. The gift was the purse. Then I manifested the worst and put you in a verse. SMH talk about the gift and the curse,” he wrote.

Read More: Amazon Music Confirms Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Release Date

A Father-Son Moment

Dennis Graham’s made his presence felt throughout the It’s All A Blur tour on a few occasions. Besides his hilarious reaction to Winnie Harlow’s dance moves, Graham pranked his son with an outrageously large bra. Since the beginning of the tour, Drake’s found himself getting bombarded with an assortment of bras, eventually building up to a challenge of the biggest one. However, Dennis Graham’s gift to his son was accompanied with a handwritten note that undoubtedly caught the 6 God off-guard.

“This might be the end of the saga right here. This might be the end of the road,” Drake told the audience. ‘I don’t know if I even wanna see it, ’cause then I’ll believe that aliens exist.” Then, he read the letter attached to it. “Dad’s wishing ‘BIG’ things for you. I love you and making sure you’re breastfed correctly!” Drake read, startled. Evidently, the two are having tons of fun on the tour right now.

Read More: Zane Lowe Shoots Down Rumor About Frank Ocean Being On Drake’s “For All The Dogs”