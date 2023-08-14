Drake’s Dad Catches Winnie Harlow Dancing In Viral Clip

Drake’s Dad looked impressed as he caught Winnie Harlow dancing during one of his son’s latest tour stops in Los Angeles. In a video circulating on social media, Dennis Graham appears to be taken aback as he stumbles passed Harlow dancing to Drake’s performance of his 2016 song, “Childs Play,” from Views.

“N***a popped up like the Wooopsy dude from Mortal Kombat,” one fan commented on Instagram when the clip was shared by 2Cool2Blog. “No drake song requires you to dance this hard,” another joked. One more user compared her behavior at the show to her reaction when Usher tried serenading her in Las Vegas, earlier this year. “But was the perfect gf when Usher ran up on her,” they wrote with laughing emojis.

Read More: Drake’s Dad Takes A Group Of Ladies To IHOP

Drake & His Father At The Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Recording artist Drake (L) accepts the Top Artist award onstage with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Harlow is currently dating Washington Wizards power forward Kyle Kuzma. After attending the Drake show, she met up with Kuzma for an after-party at H.Wood Group’s new private members-only club, The Bird Streets Club, in West Hollywood according to the Daily Mail. She rocked a shawl top over a matching white bikini, complimented by camouflage cargo pants and large white sunglasses. Kuzma, on the other hand, wore a black Maison Margiela T-shirt with grey jeans and sneakers. Kuzma and Harlow have been on and off together for years at this point. Speaking with Highsnobiety, earlier this month, Harlow explained: “Being in the pandemic, you had time to learn about somebody and get to know someone more than you did in regular life, when we have work and so many things pulling us in different directions.”

Winnie Harlow Dances At Drake’s Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

Drake is performing a total of 56 concerts for his It’s All a Blur tour. His Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage, has been joining him on the road. The tour will run through October 9, 2023.

Read More: Winnie Harlow Avoids Usher Controversy By Sitting In Kyle Kuzma’s Lap

[Via]