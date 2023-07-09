Drake’s father Dennis Graham is related to a lot of incredibly famous musicians, not to mention being one himself. As such, it’s often that he enjoys the spoils of wealth in small but still pretty fun ways, even at a regular place like IHOP. Moreover, a video recently came out of Graham apparently on the way to the International House of Pancakes with a large group of girls. However, it’s not entirely clear where they are in the first place before making their way there: maybe a warehouse of some sort? Regardless, it was still quite funny to hear the 68-year-old literally refer to it as “the International House of Pancakes” when asked where he was going.

Furthermore, Drake’s dad comes up every once in a while in the news, mostly when he and the rest of the family link up together. Earlier this year, they both got dapper and had a night out with the OVO mogul’s mother Sandi and his son Adonis, who matched his suit as well. Also, for events like award ceremonies and other big happenings, Dennis Graham is sometimes right there beside his superstar son. Overall, just being a famous person’s father will make pretty much anything you do a tad bit funnier, especially with some company.

Drake’s Dad Hits Up IHOP With An Entourage

On the other hand, Dennis Graham has also usually been an insider into Drake’s music and his career as a whole. For example, when he released “Search & Rescue,” many thought that the woman on the cover was intentionally a Kim Kardashian lookalike, spurring another example of beef with Kanye West. Graham stepped in on Instagram to clear this up. “Drake is not trolling anyone,” he wrote. “It’s just a song, why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?”

Even though it doesn’t always happen, it’s always interesting to hear a family member give some insight into an icon’s career. It might not always be true, but it’s almost always a more curious and weighted statement. All we can hope for now is that Dennis Graham had a good time at IHOP, as random as that sounds. For more news and the latest updates on Drake and his father, stick around on HNHH.

