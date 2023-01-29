When Drake first found out about his son with former adult actress Sophie Brussaux, he immediately denied paternity. However, after taking a DNA test, the Canadian artist that he certainly is a father of one. Ever since, he and Adonis have been almost inseparable, having formed a special bond over basketball in particular.

Usually, the father-son duo is seen sitting courtside at Toronto Raptors games. His exuberant energy is evident, even just from the paparazzi photos captured at the event, but Drizzy seems to be loving every minute of parenting him.

Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

This weekend, it appears they had a party to attend together. Of course, the 36-year-old made sure he and Adonis were looking their best in matching outfits. Aside from the dapper suits, he also had their hair braided back in similar styles.

A photo posted to @theshaderoom sees Drake and his 5-year-old posing for the camera together. While the little one flashes a double peace sign, his grandparents – Dennis and Sandi Graham – stand behind him smiling. It seems as though the blonde-haired boy will take after his father in terms of height, as he’s already nearly the same size as his grandmother.

Elsewhere on the blogs, a video of Champagne Papi chatting with his family at the event is making rounds. As Adonis leans on his chest, Sandi’s face appears in the corner of the screen. The group seems to wish another woman in the room a happy birthday before going back to their own antics.

Drake appears to refer to his mother as his “twin,” earning a big smile from the family matriarch for the camera. Afterward, her grandson sticks his tongue out and eagerly dances as the 6ix God laughs.

It was obviously time to get together with the family this weekend, but prior to that, Drake spent much of January preparing for his legendary two-night run at the Apollo Theatre. The Canadian was joined by an impressive slew of guests, including The Diplomats, who declared him their “official fifth member.”

