Drake is continuing to soak in the success of his newest album, the 21 Savage-assisted, Her Loss. The former Degrassi star was spotted courtside at the Raptors vs. Lakers game in Toronto on Wednesday night (December 7). Additionally, he was accompanied by his five-year-old son Adonis.

A clip of the pair courtside at Scotiabank Arena has since gone viral on social media. An arena worker is seen coming up behind the “Hotline Bling” singer and his son to offer them more candy. Adonis is already enjoying a pack of Skittles.

Drake sits with his son Adonis while the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Drizzy happily takes the first new bag of candy from the worker. Subsequently, she shows him a couple more bags, which the five-year-old seems to want as well.

Drake Steps In

It appears as though the Toronto superstar is trying to explain to his little twin that he could only indulge in one or the other.

Drake was on Daddy Duties while at the Raptors game with his son Adonis, who wanted all the snacks! 💯❤️👨‍👦pic.twitter.com/jaedMKcukt — Power 106 (@Power106LA) December 8, 2022

As the global ambassador for the Raptors, Drake is spotted in his signature courtside seat quite often. This wasn’t Adonis’ first NBA game either, as the Grahams have been spotted enjoying games together in the past.

The five-year-old’s basketball skills have been documented by his father over the years. In the most recent clip, he can be seen dribbling two basketballs at once.

Drake son Adonis showing off his hooping skills already! 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/DN2PAi9WxA — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 1, 2022

The 6 God’s newest project, the aforementioned Her Loss debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Overall, it served as his 12th No. 1 album and 21 Savage’s third.

Consequently, Her Loss dethroned Taylor Swift’s Midnights as the No. 1 album in the U.S. at the time. Subsequently, the album has also sparked some memes on social media since its release. Namely, the intro, “Rich Flex” has been made fun of all over the internet. In various videos, users poke fun at the way in which Drizzy starts the track off.

Kai Cenat showed 21 Savage some of the “Rich Flex” memes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sbnpcceIri — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) November 10, 2022

Additionally, neither LeBron James nor Anthony Davis played for the Lakers last night. Nonetheless, the father-son-duo still got to enjoy a 123-116 Raptors win.

Do you think we’ll ever see Adonis play basketball professionally? Comment down below.

