Drake is no stranger to making history. The Canadian rapper has been known for breaking barriers since stepping on the scene in 2009. On Monday, Drake scored another feat thanks to his Her Loss album with 21 Savage.

Drizzy became the first artist in history to occupy at least 8 spots in the Hot 100 top 10 simultaneously on two occasions. Several tracks from his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy are still standing strong in the top ten. As for Her Loss, the 21 Savage assisted project debuted at number one the charts. The 16-track joint album earned a total of 404,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Her Loss also marks the biggest opening week for a hip-hop/R&B album in 2022 so far. It is also the fourth-largest streaming week for any album in history. The critically acclaimed album didn’t come without much controversy. Her Loss received lots of backlash due to some of Drake’s lyrics that triggered listeners.

On the song “Middle Of The Ocean,” he took a shot at Serena Williams husband, Alexis Ohanian. The 6 God rapped, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.” Ohanian took to social media to respond to the diss. “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do,” he wrote. “Including being the best groupie for my wife and daughter.”

Megan Thee Stallion also responded to a potential diss about her on the album. “This bitch lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion,” Drake rapped on Circo Loco. Megan received much support from activists following the alleged diss. She also responded in a not-so-subtle tweet. “Stop using my shooting for clout,” she tweeted. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

As for Drake’s response, he has opted to keep mum following the criticism. Share your thoughts below.