It only took a few days for Vogue to slap Drake and 21 Savage with a lawsuit. In the lead-up to their joint project, Her Loss, the Toronto star and the Atlanta rapper unveiled a fake Vogue cover that was apparently available across New York. Unfortunately, the problem was that Anna Wintour, Vogue, or their parent company, Condé Nast gave permission to use their brand.

According to Reuters, a judge ordered the two rappers to stop using Vogue’s brand for Her Loss promotion. The speedy decision came as a result of Condé Nast’s lawsuit, which they filed on Tuesday.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 22: 21 Savage and Drake attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

The publisher accused Drake and 21 Savage of creating a fraudulent copy of their magazine, which sparked confusion online. Furthermore, Vogue claims that the fake issue created confusion among media publications and fans. Additionally, they said many believed that it was a special edition cover that their readers expected to see on newsstands.

Prior to the project’s release, Drake and 21 Savage announced the cover story online where the former suggested that he received support from Vogue and Anna Wintour.

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” Drake wrote. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.”

At this point, the cover’s announcement appears to have been removed from Drake and 21 Savage’s Instagram pages.

Drake and 21 Savage delivered tons of fake promo in the days leading up to the release of Her Loss, and even after it. Along with Vogue, they shared a trailer for a fake NPR Tiny Desk performance, a staged SNL performance with an introduction from Michael B. Jordan, and even a Colors performance for the single, “Privileged Rappers.” However, only Vogue took legal action preventing Drake and 21 Savage from using its brand.

Regardless of Vogue’s involvement, the two rappers are on pace to do some solid first-week numbers with Her Loss. The latest reports claim industry forecasters increased their projections over the days, from 350K to now, 400K. The two could have the biggest hip-hop release of the year.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore information regarding Vogue’s lawsuit against Drake and 21.