After weeks of faux interviews, a release date delay and a COVID-19 scare, Drake and 21 Savage have finally released their highly anticipated joint project Her Loss. The album boasts 16 tracks and only one guest feature as Travis Scott lent his vocals on track number 10 entitled “P***y & Millions.”

On Friday (November 4), the dynamic duo release the albums’ first single, “3 AM On Glenwood,” of which 21 Savage independently slid on the Noah “40” Shebib produced record. News of the joint album came last month, along with the music video for their Honestly, Nevermind collaboration, “Jimmy Cooks.” While Her Loss was initially set to drop on October 28th, the dynamic duo pushed it back after discovering that “40,” Drake’s longtime producer had contracted Covid-19.

“Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up,” Drake shared in a message. “NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon. Stream Her Loss, available now on Apple Music and Spotify.

Tracklist