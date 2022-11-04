Drake fans were hyped up to hear the latest addition to his running theme of timestamp classic. The Certified Lover Boy teased a new single “3 AM On Glenwood,” earlier this week, as a single from his upcoming joint project with 21 Savage entitled Her Loss. What fans didn’t expect was for Drizzy to not be featured on the track at all. 21 Savage slid on the Noah “40” Shebib produced track, expressing his thoughts on fatherhood, PTSD, the Grammys and more.

The song marks the first single from Her Loss, which was initially set to be released on October 28, but was ultimately pushed back due to 40’s COVID-19 diagnosis. In preparation for the album, the ATL native and the Canadian star embarked on a faux press tour with fake interviews and performances on shows like NPR’s Tiny Desk, and Sirius XM’s Howard Stern show.

The single also comes on the heels of the rappers revealing the eclectic cover art and the 16-song track list to the joint project. Check out “3 AM On Glewood” and stream Her Loss, available on Spotify & Apple Music.

Quotable Lyrics

Can’t believe they killed Skinny, I really growed up with him

I’ma leave a lot of ni***as covered in roses for him

Spray the witness, I ain’t leavin’ no Jehovah for them

Won a Grammy and I couldn’t even show it to him