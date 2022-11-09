The sales projections for Drake & 21 Savage’s newest album, Her Loss, have increased from 335,000-350,000 first-week units to 400,000. The figures come courtesy of HitsDailyDouble.

The estimates push down Taylor Swift’s Midnights to second place on the Billboard 200 with an expected 265,000 units in its third week. Additionally, if the 400,000 estimate is correct, it will be the largest first-week number for a hip-hop album in 2022.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Rapper Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

As for Drake’s thoughts on where the album ends up landing on the charts, he recently told DJ Akademiks: “Ever since we were dunning off the charts from Scorpion .. they fixed the charts anyway … they had to give other people a fair shot”

Her Loss was released on November 4, 2022, with a sole feature from Travis Scott. 21 Savage recently explained that he and Drake considered pushing back the release date out of respect for Takeoff, who was shot and killed on November 1. Instead, 21 says they decided to give their fans a “lift-up.”

“It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy. We was just like, ‘Maybe this will give motherfuckers a smile or a lift-up, give the world a lift-up, something to look forward to type shit,’” 21 said.

He added: “‘Cause at first we was saying we was gonna push it back, but it was like, ‘Well, shit. What’s that gonna do? Just keep motherfuckers in this mind-state for a little longer?’ Versus trying to move forward type shit.”

Drake’s last project, Honestly, Nevermind, debuted a #1 on the Billboard 200, but only sold 204,000 first-week units.

Check out Drake’s recent comments on the Billboard charts below.

