Drake and 21 Savage say that they helped write each other’s verses on their collaborative album, Her Loss. The two discussed songwriting together during a recent interview caught by HipHopDX.

“I ain’t gon cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album,” 21 said in the interview. “These facts, you know what I’m saying. I don’t give a fuck what a n***a say, Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Drake performs at the New Look Wireless Birthday Party at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The songwriting help didn’t only go one way either. Drake explained that 21 also helped him with some of his own bars.

“By the way, you also helped me with shit too,” Drake added with a laugh.

It isn’t the first time that the two have explained how their collaborative process worked behind the scenes. Speaking on Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, 21 recently said that he would help out Drake throughout his creative process.

“When he sent me the songs, I’m pointing out what I heard and I tell him like, ‘Yeah, n***a. Talk that shit,’” 21 said at the time. “You know I’m gassing him. I’m behind him. Whatever he standing on, I’m standing on it, too. So say what you feel, n***a, ’cause I’m riding.”

Drake and 21 Savage released Her Loss back on November 4, 2022, with a sole feature from Travis Scott. The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart while moving over 400,000 equivalent units in its first week.

The two rappers previously collaborated on Drake’s seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, for “Jimmy Cooks” earlier this year.

Check out Drake and 21 Savage’s recent comments below.

Drake & 21 Savage admit they helped write each other's verses on "Her Loss" ✍️👀https://t.co/52WCdDJySr pic.twitter.com/tBmBgC3QJX — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 27, 2022

