Drake has been active in the last year. In 2021, he came through with Certified Lover Boy before following up with his dance album, Honestly, Nevermind. Then, October came around, and Drake and 21 Savage announced that they were releasing a joint project.

While the influx of music was welcomed, what fans didn’t know was that each project was part of a trilogy. Drake & 21 Savage linked up for a conversation over the weekend where they detailed the project’s creative process. At one point, Drake explained that Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss made up a series of projects.

“We got CLB, Certified Lover Boy, that was like the, you know, ‘I’m trying my best to make her love [me], I’m chasing you,’” he said. “And then Honestly, Nevermind is the realization that maybe that lifestyle is not for me.”

“Then Her Loss is like ‘No Pigeons.’ Remember when [Sporty Thievz] dropped ‘No Pigeons’ when [TLC] had ‘No Scrubs’ out?” Drake continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Drizzy also discussed where he’d rank Her Loss in his discography. It certainly isn’t Drake’s best work but he explained that he feels its worthy of sitting at the top of his catalog.

“[Her Loss] is one of the greatest albums I ever made in my life,” he declared. “I said the other day, I think this is a clear entry into my top five of my catalog — if not, top three.”

Maybe, he has 21 Savage to thank for that. Both artists revealed that they leaned on each other’s pen throughout the sessions to sharpen their bars.

“I ain’t gon cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album,” 21 said. “These facts. I don’t give a fuck what a n***a say, Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album.”

In response, Drake said that 21 also helped him out, as well.

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.