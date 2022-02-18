Certified Lover Boy
- MusicRanking Drake's Albums Since "Certified Lover Boy"Drake’s output this decade has been prolific as he has released at least one full-length album each year.
By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsDrake's "Fair Trade" Proves That He And Travis Scott Are A Terrific DuoDrake and Travis just know how to make hits together. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake's "Certified Lover Boy" Eclipses 100 Weeks On Billboard 200It is also Drake's ninth album on the 200 chart. By Zachary Horvath
- BeefDrake Seemingly Taunted Kanye With Chris Paul Jerseys During CLB RolloutIt seems like Drake may have known something we didn't.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Says "Her Loss" Closes Out A TrilogyDrake also said "Her Loss" is "one of the greatest albums" he's ever made in his life. By Aron A.
- SneakersDrake Dedicates CLB Nike AF1 To His MomDrake had a special message for his mom.By Alexander Cole
- GramDrake Posts Romantic Message For A Special Someone: "Slide Through"The Certified Lover Boy has been sending subtle messages all week long. By hnhh
- RelationshipsDrake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel EverettSources say the Certified Lover Boy has been sliding in the reality star's DMs. By hnhh
- Pop CultureDrake's New Sleek Man Bun Has The Internet In A FrenzyDrizzy took to Instagram to show off slick back, new look.By hnhh
- MusicDenzel Curry Explains Drake & Kanye Criticisms: "Y'all Made Subpar Albums"The Florida emcee argues that Drizzy and Ye had all the resources in the world that he can't access and didn't utilize to them to best of their abilities.By Erika Marie
- MusicDenzel Curry Shares Hot Take Regarding Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" & Kanye's "Donda"Denzel Curry says he isn't a fan of Drake and Kanye's latest albums.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake Lost $275,000 In Bitcoin Betting On Masvidal, Colby Covington Addresses It: "Go Back To Selling Sh*tty Albums"While it's chump change to Drake, he still took the L.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureDrake Seen Living Lavish On Vacation In Turks & CaicosDrake is rich. What's new?By Taiyo Coates
- MusicDrake Intro Track "Champagne Poetry" Was Crafted Via IPhone Says Noah "40" ShebibYou don't need the fanciest equipment to make it happen.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicRanking Drake's Albums Since "Certified Lover Boy"Drake’s output this decade has been prolific as he has released at least one full-length album each year.