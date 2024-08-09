OVO 40 Predicts January 6 Delaying Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Release In Old Clip

40 was onto something.

It goes without saying that the January 6 Capitol Attack was a major moment in American history. According to Noah "40" Shebib, however, it may have also impacted the release of one of Drake's albums. In an old clip featuring Drizzy's frequent collaborator, he discusses the 2020 election, predicting that it'd be chaos if Biden won. For this reason, he said that he'd advise Drake to push back the release of Certified Lover Boy.

"I think it's better almost for music if Trump wins because then life just sort of goes on as we know it right now, as terrible as that is," 40 says in the clip. "But if Biden wins, then Trump has six weeks to get out of the White House. If Trump drags his feet getting out of the White House, that six weeks of him pardoning all of his boys, packing up his sh*t and leaving f*cking Washington? That's gonna be the cr*ziest sh*t we've ever seen. And it might go south."

40 Discusses Drake's Album & The 2020 Election

"To drop an album within that six weeks to me is cr*zy," he also added. "The attention on all that sh*t is so grave and it's of grave importance, and it's gonna be a pretty serious time in American history... I wouldn't really want to get in the way of that." Weeks after the January 6 Capitol Attack, Drake took to social media to announce that the release of Certified Lover Boy would be pushed back.