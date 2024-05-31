Peter Rosenberg Thinks Drake & OVO 40 Seek "The Homie Treatment" From Trendy Celebrities

Peter Rosenberg specifically accused Drake of latching onto the most popular media personalities of the moment without backing it up.

Drake, his producer Noah "40" Shebib, and the rest of the OVO crew have been under fire ever since March of 2024 thanks to rap beef. However, as a result of those back-and-forth diss tracks, another conversation emerged about how they allegedly expect certain treatment from the media and their peers. Moreover, you probably already heard the claim that DJ Cipha Sounds played Kendrick Lamar's PDF-file-alleging "Not Like Us" at Toronto, and that 40 responded with a scathing condemnation. Turns out that Cipha didn't actually play the track and removed the post, but he had another similar story to tell Peter Rosenberg on the Juan Ep Is Life show that illustrates their issues with the two.

Furthermore, DJ Cipha Sounds recalled when he posted an old picture of him with longtime collaborator Pusha T, and how 40 criticized his post directly to him given Drake's beef with the Clipse member. "To not be a d**k," Cipha took the photo down, which led Peter Rosenberg to remark on an incident where his critique of the "God's Plan" music video got him a very angry phone call from The Boy. According to Rosenberg, the issue with this OVO duo is that they expect "the homie treatment" from the media and fellow artists. The real problem lies in how they just supposedly expect this leniency and support without giving these celebrities a reason to do so.

Peter Rosenberg & DJ Cipha Sounds Speak On Drake & 40

For example, Peter Rosenberg brought up that he hasn't talked to Kendrick Lamar in years, but is still connected to the TDE camp. Even though he hasn't spoken with K.Dot in a while, folks like Top Dawg and Punch still hit him up, send him tracks, and stay in touch. On the flip side, in the radio host's opinion, Drake simply attaches himself to hot media personalities like Adin Ross, Bobbi Althoff, and DJ Akademiks for the clout of it and doesn't do his part to be a "homie" in return. However, Rosenberg also clarified that these reactions are very understandable and especially so right now, given that Drizzy's team has suffered violence that, while unconfirmed and unlikely to connect to the rap battle, has everyone on edge on top of feeling defensive against popular diss tracks.