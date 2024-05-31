DJ Cipha Sounds Clarifies What Happened With OVO 40 And Drake

Take It Personal Featuring Audio Push
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 20: (L-R) Cipha Sounds and DJ Juanyto attend Take It Personal Featuring Audio Push at UCB Theatre on December 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
DJ Cipha Sounds felt misrepresented yesterday.

Yesterday, we reported on DJ Cipha Sounds and a recent interaction he had with OVO 40, Drake's long-time producer and confidant. Overall, 40 was angered with Cipha due to a misunderstanding that the DJ had played Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" while in Toronto. Based on Cipha's comments, it was very clear that 40 was upset about the whole thing. However, some got it confused, including us, and reported that Cipha had, in fact, played the song while in the Six. As it turns out, that was very much not the case.

In a video posted to social media, the DJ explained exactly what happened. Firstly, he noted that he hates rap beef and he is sad that two of the best MCs are at odds right now. Subsequently, he noted that he was in Toronto recently as the city is like a second home to him. From there, his new social media manager posted pictures from the trip and thought it would be funny to put "Not Like Us" as theme music. DJ Cipha Sounds was made aware of this, and immediately had the post taken down.

DJ Cipha Sounds Speaks

However, it seems like it was simply too late. OVO 40 became aware of the post, and that is when he called Cipha Sounds. Essentially, it was all one huge misunderstanding that could have been avoided. Although it does go to show that Drake's camp is taking "Not Like Us" very seriously right now. After all, there are some pretty massive allegations in there.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the whole beef between Drake and Kendrick has been blown out of proportion? Has it officially gotten to corny territory? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

