ovo 40
- MusicDrake & OVO 40's 7 Best CollabsToday, we look at the best Drake songs produced by OVO 40.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureNoah "40" Shebib Shows Support For Megan Thee StallionThe OVO Sound co-founder appeared in the comment section of an Instagram post to stand with the San Antonio native.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureDrake Invests In Cannabis Company Co-Owned By OVO 40The Toronto rapper is following his producer's lead once again. By Taylor McCloud
- GossipChief Keef's BM Slim Danger Says Lil Durk Paid Her $15K To Have An AbortionShe talked at length about her alleged celebrity interactions, including claims Tristan Thompson flew her out to Beverly Hills & paid her $25K for sex.By Erika Marie
- MusicNoah “40” Shebib Responds To Pusha T: “Coincidentally…Tomorrow Is World MS Day”40 has a simple response to Pusha T's shot on "The Story Of Adidon."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTrippie Redd Is Wrapping Up Drake Collaboration With 40Looks like that Trippie Redd and Drake record may actually surface soon. By Aron A.
- LifeOVO And Roots Link Up For Fall 2016 CollectionOctober Very's Own and Roots collaborate on a Fall 2016 collection, and it's perfect for a Canadian winter.By hnhh
- NewsListen To Episode 24 Of OVO Sound Radio, Hosted By Noah "40" Shebib"Noah "40" Shebib is the special guest of episode 24 of OVO Sound Radio. Listen here. By Angus Walker
- InterviewsA Nardwuar Interview With Drake & 40 Is On The WayNardwuar's next interview will be with his fellow Canadians, Drake and Noah "40" Shebib. By Angus Walker