Drake and his long-time in-house producer, Noah “40” Shebib have seemingly always been on the same page.

Ever since The Boy’s second mixtape, 2007’s Comeback Season, 40 has notably produced on every single project.

Noah “40” Shebib, Jazzy Pha and Drake attend Young Jeezy’s Mixtape Release party at Vanquish Lounge. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Continuing tradition, the two OVO Sound co-founders collaborated for multiple tracks on Drizzy’s latest offering – the 21 Savage collab album, Her Loss.

Upon its release early last month, the world was witness to the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper shockingly taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion. On the ninth track, the Daft Punk-sampling “Circo Loco,” the Toronto native accuses Meg of lying about getting shot. “This b*tch lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smilin’,” he raps in the first verse.

“Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough / Play your album, track one, ‘kay, I heard enough,” he later continues. There has been speculation that he may not have been trying to reference Meg directly. However, the lyrics certainly seem self-explanatory.

In an Instagram post from On Canada Project last week, the social wellness organization promoted their support for the “Savage” rapper amid the trial. The post includes a number of tweets defending the San Antonio native from the public shame she was experiencing after the 2020 incident.

The Canadian producer liked the post and subsequently left a comment with emojis representing applause and praise for the caption.

The comment is certainly causing some confusion, considering Drake and Shebib’s close relationship. Although the producer doesn’t have a production credit on “Circo Loco,” he does have a writing credit.

Regardless, the lyrics were in poor taste from the jump. However, now that Lanez has been found guilty on all three charges against him, the attack is even more of a bad look for Drizzy. It still remains unclear as to why he decided to take aim at her in the song. The Toronto superstar has yet to address the bars publicly, despite calls for him to do so.

“And…I still haven’t listened to Drake’s latest album because of that disgusting lyric in reference to Meg!! I hope his apology is just as loud. Justice has been served, Merry Christmas everyone. #WeStandWithMegan,” wrote comedian London Hughes in a tweet following the guilty verdict.

