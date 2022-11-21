OVO Sound Radio is finally back with the fourth season’s last episode. In the latest release, Oliver and G0homeroger showcase the hottest tracks from an extensive selection of artists who are significantly impacting the culture.

Oliver unquestionably gave plenty of runtime to Drake and 21 Savage’s new collaborative album, Her Loss. He played “On BS,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Rich Flex,” and “Hours In Silence,” while also highlighting other artists. The two released the album back on November 4, after previously working together on Drake’s seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

After that, Oliver played Gucci Mane’s recent tribute for Takeoff, “Letter to Takeoff.”

“Let’s start giving our loved ones their flowers while they here because it’s crazy out here,” Gucci Mane says before the end of the song, adding, “One day you here, the next, you could be gone.”

Since the late Migos rapper’s passing, tons of artists have reflected on his death, including both Drake and 21 Savage.

Wizkid also gets several looks in the selection of the songs. His tracks “Special (featuring Don Toliver),” “Plenty Loving,” and “Slip N Slide (featuring Skillibeng & Shenseaa)” are all included during the show. Wizkid shared his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego, earlier this month, including features from Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and lastly, Don Toliver.

G0homeroger kicked off with back-to-back songs from Shawny Binladen before playing Kodak Black, Lil Crix, Lil Gotit, and more. He also features Dougie B, who released a new mixtape titled Nobody Bigger on Friday.

OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 20 Tracklist:

Oliver Set:

Kodak Black – 300 Blackout

G.T. – Road Running (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

Drake & 21 Savage – On BS

R3 Da Chilliman – Ice

Bluebucksclan – LA Leakers Freestyle

Bluebucksclan – Who We Are

Kodak Black – Slay Like Santa

GMO Stax – Life I’m Living (feat. Babyface Ray)

Lil Double 0 – Meet The Walkers

Foogiano – Body 4 Body

Gucci Mane – Letter to Takeoff

Drake & 21 Savage – Privileged Rappers, Rich Flex, and Hours In Silence

Wizkid – Special (feat. Don Toliver)

Wizkid – Plenty Loving

Larry Gaaga & Black Sherif – Letter From Overseas

Kalash – Tombolo

Stefflon Don – The One

Wizkid – Slip N Slide (feat. Skillibeng & Shenseaa)

Fivio Foreign & Rvssian – 1 On 3

Frisco – Bad & Clean (Remix) (feat. INFAMOUSIZAK, Skillibeng, Digga D, Skepta)

Rondo – Killy Demon (feat. Russ Million, Gazo)

Bizzy Banks – I Can’t

Bizzy Banks – No Passes

Central Cee – Crypto Price

Headie One & Hamza – I Got You

S.Téban – IBRAHIMOVIC (feat. cityboymoe)

Kalash – Qwer (feat. Gazo)

OBOY – Fast Fast

Nafe Smallz – Sex on The Moon

Yung Bleu & Fivio Foreign – One Of Those Nights

Fredo – I’m Back

Kelela – Washed Away

G0homeroger Set:

Shawny Binladen – Vegas

Shawny Binladen – Welcome 2 Bandcamp (feat. Big YAYA, FOUR50 & Big GLTAOW)

BabyDrill – Ocean

LOE Shimmy – Wake Em Up

Luh Tyler x LOE Shimmy – A Day in the NOYA

Lil Crix – Kick Yo Doe (feat. Nardo Wick)

Lil Crix – Whole Hunnid

Kodak Black – Demand My Respect

Wam SpinThaBin – Stranger Things

Veeze – Close friends

OT7 Quanny – Ok Ok

Kay Flock, Dougie B & Thunder Bklue – Doomsday

Redda – Blood

Redda – Loot

Summrs – Murder fa Hire

Eem Triplin – Let You Know (feat. $NOT)

Cove – CANDYPAiNT

Lil Gotit – Pope Livin

PGF Nuk – Look Back

Dc2trill – Unreleased

Lil Double 0 – Spill My Cup (feat. LUCKI)

BlueBucksClan – Would You Care

R3 Da Chilliman – Greedy Gang

Anti Da Menace – Blood Boy (remix) (feat. Rob49)

Lancey Foux – Casino Royale/ Thank You