OVO Sound Radio S4 E22 Spotlights Kodak Black, Wizkid, & More
The season finale of “OVO Sound Radio” is here.
OVO Sound Radio is finally back with the fourth season’s last episode. In the latest release, Oliver and G0homeroger showcase the hottest tracks from an extensive selection of artists who are significantly impacting the culture.
Oliver unquestionably gave plenty of runtime to Drake and 21 Savage’s new collaborative album, Her Loss. He played “On BS,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Rich Flex,” and “Hours In Silence,” while also highlighting other artists. The two released the album back on November 4, after previously working together on Drake’s seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind.
After that, Oliver played Gucci Mane’s recent tribute for Takeoff, “Letter to Takeoff.”
“Let’s start giving our loved ones their flowers while they here because it’s crazy out here,” Gucci Mane says before the end of the song, adding, “One day you here, the next, you could be gone.”
Since the late Migos rapper’s passing, tons of artists have reflected on his death, including both Drake and 21 Savage.
Wizkid also gets several looks in the selection of the songs. His tracks “Special (featuring Don Toliver),” “Plenty Loving,” and “Slip N Slide (featuring Skillibeng & Shenseaa)” are all included during the show. Wizkid shared his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego, earlier this month, including features from Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and lastly, Don Toliver.
G0homeroger kicked off with back-to-back songs from Shawny Binladen before playing Kodak Black, Lil Crix, Lil Gotit, and more. He also features Dougie B, who released a new mixtape titled Nobody Bigger on Friday.
OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 20 Tracklist:
Oliver Set:
Kodak Black – 300 Blackout
G.T. – Road Running (feat. Icewear Vezzo)
Drake & 21 Savage – On BS
R3 Da Chilliman – Ice
Bluebucksclan – LA Leakers Freestyle
Bluebucksclan – Who We Are
Kodak Black – Slay Like Santa
GMO Stax – Life I’m Living (feat. Babyface Ray)
Lil Double 0 – Meet The Walkers
Foogiano – Body 4 Body
Gucci Mane – Letter to Takeoff
Drake & 21 Savage – Privileged Rappers, Rich Flex, and Hours In Silence
Wizkid – Special (feat. Don Toliver)
Wizkid – Plenty Loving
Larry Gaaga & Black Sherif – Letter From Overseas
Kalash – Tombolo
Stefflon Don – The One
Wizkid – Slip N Slide (feat. Skillibeng & Shenseaa)
Fivio Foreign & Rvssian – 1 On 3
Frisco – Bad & Clean (Remix) (feat. INFAMOUSIZAK, Skillibeng, Digga D, Skepta)
Rondo – Killy Demon (feat. Russ Million, Gazo)
Bizzy Banks – I Can’t
Bizzy Banks – No Passes
Central Cee – Crypto Price
Headie One & Hamza – I Got You
S.Téban – IBRAHIMOVIC (feat. cityboymoe)
Kalash – Qwer (feat. Gazo)
OBOY – Fast Fast
Nafe Smallz – Sex on The Moon
Yung Bleu & Fivio Foreign – One Of Those Nights
Fredo – I’m Back
Kelela – Washed Away
G0homeroger Set:
Shawny Binladen – Vegas
Shawny Binladen – Welcome 2 Bandcamp (feat. Big YAYA, FOUR50 & Big GLTAOW)
BabyDrill – Ocean
LOE Shimmy – Wake Em Up
Luh Tyler x LOE Shimmy – A Day in the NOYA
Lil Crix – Kick Yo Doe (feat. Nardo Wick)
Lil Crix – Whole Hunnid
Kodak Black – Demand My Respect
Wam SpinThaBin – Stranger Things
Veeze – Close friends
OT7 Quanny – Ok Ok
Kay Flock, Dougie B & Thunder Bklue – Doomsday
Redda – Blood
Redda – Loot
Summrs – Murder fa Hire
Eem Triplin – Let You Know (feat. $NOT)
Cove – CANDYPAiNT
Lil Gotit – Pope Livin
PGF Nuk – Look Back
Dc2trill – Unreleased
Lil Double 0 – Spill My Cup (feat. LUCKI)
BlueBucksClan – Would You Care
R3 Da Chilliman – Greedy Gang
Anti Da Menace – Blood Boy (remix) (feat. Rob49)
Lancey Foux – Casino Royale/ Thank You