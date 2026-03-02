Kimora Lee Simmons Changes Her Name Amid Legal Ordeal

Kimora Lee Simmons is moving on and looking towards the future. The reality TV star and fashion designer is doing by making a name change. According to numerous outlets like Complex, the 50-year-old is dropping the Simmons surname both for personal and business reasons.
It's a reset that hopes to bring some newfound "clarity" amid what's been a difficult stretch as of recently. "Kimora’s decision to change her name legally—back to Kimora Lee—is rooted in a commitment to clarity and ownership," a statement reads.
It then touches on those issues and what she says are fallacies about her in the news. "She is no stranger to controversy. Recently, The New York Post published an article based on a flawed premise and full of inaccuracies. That piece has since been quietly revised on multiple occasions in an attempt to evade accountability."
Russell Simmons & Kimora Lee Celsius Lawsuit
In addition, "She has threatened to sue—and is suing others—in order to combat bad deals and dishonest attempts to bully and extort her out of what has always been rightfully hers. Her focus remains on protecting her family, building a legacy, and moving forward with grace and power."
Lee's statement ends with a sense of great optimism. "While some areas of her business and brand portfolio will reflect this evolution, she welcomes the transition as an opportunity to move forward with greater intention and cohesion."
We will see if Russell Simmons has anything to say about this. They are already in a fierce lawsuit against one another, with him suing his ex-wife. He accused Kimora of conspiring with her estranged husband, Tim Leissner, to fraudulently transfer around four million Celsius shares to cover Leissner’s legal expenses.
Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs banker, plead guilty in connection to the 1MDB scandal. He admitted to stealing millions and participating in a global fraud scheme. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison.