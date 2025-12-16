Kimora Lee Demands Russell Simmons Answer His Sexual Assault Accusers

BY Caroline Fisher 604 Views
Kimora Lee Russell Simmons Accusers Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Kimora Lee Simmons attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)
Kimora Lee Simmons recently admitted that she no longer has much of a relationship with her ex Russell, prompting him to fire back.

During an interview earlier this month, Kimora Lee Simmons admitted that she no longer has much of a relationship with the father of her children, Russell. "Usually I would say that I co-parent okay, but the kids are with me full-time," she explained at the time. "I'm pretty much the primary parent. It's difficult, but I don't know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird."

"I am thankful I'm able to be there for my family in ways that other people or parents are not," she added. "If I wasn't this person, I don't know if we would've made it or if we would be okay. It's been very important to me to be strong and self-reliant, and to constantly be growing."

In response to his ex's remarks, Russell took to Threads to share his side of the story.

Russell Simmons Allegations
Argyleculture By Russell Simmons - Front Row &amp; Backstage - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015
Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons attend Argyleculture By Russell Simmons during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at Helen Mills Event Space on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years,” he alleged. “I was ur best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock. I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story."

Russell accused Kimora Lee and her husband, Tim Leissner, of stealing Celsius energy drink shares to pay his bail in a lawsuit filed back in 2021.

Kimora didn't waste any time, immediately firing back in a post on her Instagram Story. “My ‘girls’ are GROWN WOMEN,” she declared, per PEOPLE. “You know these are lies. Why are you typing from thousands of miles away in a non extradition country? Go negotiate and Answer your Accusers.”

In 2017, several women came forward to accuse Russell of rape and sexual misconduct. He's repeatedly denied the allegations.

