Russell Simmons Demands Kimora Lee To Reveal Her Text Messages In Court

This stems from Russell Simmons' lawsuit accusing Kimora Lee of using his shares to pay for her ex-husband's bond.

Russell Simmons is not letting up in his lawsuit against his ex-wife Kimora Lee, putting a lot of pressure for her and her team. Moreover, he recently motioned a demand for her to reveal private text message information and appear in federal court for a deposition. For those unaware, the disgraced music mogul sued Lee for allegedly using shares that he had a stake in to bail her ex-husband Tim Leissner out. As such, he claims that texts between the former couple, as well as between her and her financial advisors, will prove his case. Overall, it's a very contentious and combative situation.

On the other hand, Kimora Lee Simmons denies Russell's claims, alleging that she already proved she owns these shares through document provisions. In addition, her attorney characterized his requests and demands as "excessive and irrelevant," according to the report below. While many folks have picked sides in this debacle between them, it's clear that this is much more complicated than we initially believed. We don't know how this demand for text message conversations will turn out, but we can imagine that this is far from the end of this part of the court case.

Russell Simmons Wants Kimora Lee To Show Receipts

Elsewhere, Russell Simmons recently warned people who continue to attack his friends for supporting him amid his many sexual assault accusations. "I have never spoken to a policeman about anything," he shared on social media. "I have never spoken to a judge, civil or criminal, about anything. From what I can tell, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, President Trump, all have more credible claims against them than I do. Knock it off. I love you, I just don't want my friends attacked. I wish you all the best, but just leave my friends alone. Don't attack them for visiting me."