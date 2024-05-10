Kimora Lee Simmons Thinks Daughter Aoki’s Age Gap Fling Was A “Setup”

Last month, Aoki Lee Simmons came under fire after she was spotted enjoying a romantic "baecation" with 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. Photos of the two of them locking lips on the beach spread like wildfire, prompting countless social media users to weigh in. Of course, the age gap relationship earned both parties tremendous backlash, which could have had something to do with their reported split days later.

Fans have since been curious about what the 21-year-old model's celebrity parents thought of the scandalous relationship. Neither of them addressed it directly at the time, though an Instagram post by her father Russell Wilson suggested that he was eager to speak to her. As for her mother Kimora Lee, she shared a playful clip of a mother panda and her baby amid the chatter, insinuating that Aoki was on her "last nerve."

Kimora Lee Simmons Says She'll Have Aoki's Back No Matter What

Now, however, Kimora has addressed the situation directly, revealing her unfiltered take on the controversial fling. During a recent interview with TMZ, she explained that while she wasn't a fan of it, she loves and supports her daughter unconditionally. "I don't think she 'had' an anything," the fashion designer said when asked about Aoki having an older boyfriend. "I think that was just... She's a young pretty girl, and you know, I think that we don't think that the toads that we may kiss [are] gonna be like broadcasted... I personally feel a little bit like she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls."

She went on to describe how an "age dynamic" was at play, noting that while she was likely "a little bit embarrassed," she'll always have Aoki's back no matter what. What do you think of Kimora Lee Simmons' take on her daughter Aoki's rumored romance with 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf? What about her claiming it could have been a "setup"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

