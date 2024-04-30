Aoki Lee Simmons Shoots Down Drug Use Claims: "I Just Like Sugar & I'm A Nerd"

Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2023 New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Aoki Lee Simmons attends the Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week: The Show at New York Public Library on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Aoki Lee Simmons has addressed the rumors.

Aoki Lee Simmons has responded to the rumors that she's been using drugs, countering the idea by suggesting she's just hyper and a nerd. Filming herself with a friend on Instagram Live, she addressed the claims while showing off her Kindle Scribe.

To start, Simmons explained that her behavior on Instagram Live often appears confusing when taken out of the context in which it was filmed. "I'm not on drugs," she said. "I don't do coke. I just like sugar and I'm a nerd. Like, I don't think any of you guys have any friends who are actual nerds. Like, you have any friends who have played Dungeons and Dragons like one time. I'm just a nerd. That's all it is." Simmons also brought up her IQ scores.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Aoki Lee Simmons arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, many fans came to her defense. "I don’t think she’s on anything she looks talks exactly how her father talks they have a lipsy talk and talk very fast he always had she is his twin literally." Another user countered: "Lol that high IQ doesn’t have you making the best decisions. So how do you know you’re 'smarter' than anyone dear." Check out Simmons' full comments during the live stream below.

Simmons has also been in the headlines lately for splitting up with her 65-year-old partner, Vittorio Assaf. Their age gap was highly controversial after a picture of them kissing during a St. Barts vacation went viral online. Be on the lookout for further updates on Aoki Lee Simmons on HotNewHipHop.

