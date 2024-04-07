Russell Simmons’ Daughter Aoki Threatens To Get A Sugar Daddy If He Doesn’t Raise Her Allowance In Resurfaced Clip

Over the weekend, Russell Simmons' 21-year-old daughter was spotted kissing 65-year-old Vittorio Assaf on the beach.

BYCaroline Fisher
Russell and Aoki Lee Simmons

Over the weekend, Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted enjoying a romantic getaway with her rumored new man, Vittorio Assaf. She was photographed smooching the 65-year-old restaurateur on the beach, and shortly after the shots surfaced online, they went viral. Aoki has yet to address the rumors, but sources reportedly told PEOPLE that the duo are simply "enjoying each other's company."

Of course, the 21-year-old's alleged fling with Assaf has sparked quite a debate. While some social media users are defending her right to date whoever she chooses, others are outraged. Both parties have been met with a fair bit of backlash online, with many accusing the Harvard graduate of being a sugar baby.

Read More: Aoki Lee Simmons Addresses Romantic "Baecation" With 65-Year-Old Man

Russell & Aoki Lee Simmons Chat About Her "Budget"

Amid all the chatter surrounding the controversial couple, some internet sleuths have dug up an old chat between Aoki and her father, Russell Simmons. In the clip, she tells him that if he doesn't raise her allowance, she'll find a sugar daddy. Russell, looking shocked and disturbed, quickly asked her to repeat herself. She assured him that she was only joking. "You're not gonna do any of that," he then says. "God is watching you." Some commenters are concerned that she kept her word, while others are more focused on Russell's own questionable past.

Russell shared what many speculate was a response to Aoki's alleged romance yesterday, posting an old photo of him and his daughter. "Love you always im always waiting for any call any time," he wrote in part. What do you think of Russell Simmons' daughter joking that she'll get a sugar daddy if her allowance isn't raised in a resurfaced clip? What about her being accused of having one now? Do you think she and Vittorio Assaf deserve the backlash they're getting online or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Russell Simmons Seemingly Reacts To Daughter Aoki's 65-Year-Old Boyfriend

[Via]

