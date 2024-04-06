Russell Simmons Seemingly Reacts To Daughter Aoki's 65-Year-Old Boyfriend

Earlier this week, 21-year-old Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted on a romantic baecation with her rumored new boo, Vittorio Assaf. In photos making their rounds online, she's seen kissing the 65-year-old restaurateur on a beach in St. Barts, sparking mixed reactions from fans. While some are defending her right to date whoever she chooses, others find the age gap disturbing and are sounding off on social media.

Shortly after the photos went viral, Aoki chatted with fans on Instagram Live, seemingly denying being with her man on the trip. "I went to St. Barts with my friends," she told curious followers, seemingly avoiding any talk about his age. Regardless, the photos continue to circulate, only furthering the conversation.

Russell Simmons Says He's "Waiting" For A Call From His Daughter

Amid all the chatter surrounding the trip, Aoki's father Russell Simmons recently took to Instagram with a post about his daughter. While he didn't mention her alleged boyfriend directly, many think it was a response to the rumors. “Throw back from last fathers day nyc … Bode bikram yoga express class .. vegan lunch cryotherapy vitamin drip … all around amazing day @aokileesimmons love you always im always waiting for any call any time," he captioned a photo of the two of them together. Several commenters are showing their support for the Def Jam co-founder, though others haven't been so kind. Many think he should have contacted his daughter directly about the headlines if his post was an attempt to reach out.

What do you think of Aoki Lee Simmon's recent vacation with her rumored new boyfriend? Do you think they deserve the backlash they're receiving online for their age gap, or are social media users overreacting? What about her father Russell's recent post?

