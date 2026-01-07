Doechii & Adin Ross Beef, Explained

Top Dawg Entertainment remained on top of the music industry in 2025, not just because of the success of alumni Kendrick Lamar and current signee SZA’s joint stadium tour, but because Doechii left a mark that couldn’t be denied. Unfortunately, the success came with hate, and she, even more unfortunately, faced a lot more backlash than deserved. Adin Ross, specifically, went above and beyond in his rather harsh criticism of her after a viral clip of her at the Met Gala circulated online.

Things ultimately escalated when the two traded disses toward the end of the year. Closing out a highly successful 2025, Doechii and SZA collided on “girl, get up,” containing what many perceived as a shot toward the streamer. Days later, Adin Ross and fellow streamer Cuffem teamed up Tekashi 6ix9ine for their “Bacon,” where they collectively attacked rappers they’ve had some sort of friction with. Cuffem’s feud with Lil Tjay took center stage; 6ix9ine reignited his beef with Lil Durk, and Adin Ross… well, he decided to beef with a woman that he’s admittedly scared of. Since then, the feud has spiralled with stern responses from the West Coast and involvement of Joe Budden, just in case you felt like this beef was weak to begin with. Anywho, for anyone out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about Doechii and Adin Ross’ beef.

The Initial Spark & Doubling Down

Doechii’s star status was cemented in 2025, especially after her 2024 album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, made her the third woman, after Cardi B and Lauryn Hill, to win Best Rap Album. However, with this type of visibility comes scrutiny. After the Met Gala, a video emerged of Doechii seemingly berating employees for not properly disguising her Louis Vuitton outfit better. Doechii faced her fair share of criticism, but Adin Ross’s viral tirade was overboard. Charging her with labels like “industry plant” in an attempt to undermine her success, his insults quickly devolved into misogynoir territory as he labeled her a “b*tch” and questioned why The Weeknd and Playboi Carti–who once finessed Ross of $2 million, allegedly–would include her on the remix of their song. Moreover, Adin Ross called her “untalented,” a particularly ironic claim coming from him.

As you could imagine, the backlash was stronger for Ross. People across the internet piled on to condemn Adin for his comments on Doechii. People like Anthony Fantano called out Adin, prompting the Kick streamer to accuse the music reviewer of being a “culture vulture.” But, he also addressed the broader criticism he faced from people who claimed his rant was both misogynistic and racist. Ross claimed his criticism wasn’t based on race or gender but because of how Doechii treated the people around her at the Met Gala. “If you’re disrespectful to a 9-to-5 hard-working person, it pisses me off. It’s a pet peeve,” he said. Ross claimed that she should’ve been more patient as a successful multi-millionaire while trying to claim that he’s only trying to speak on what he believes is right. Meanwhile, Adin tried to downplay accusations of racism or misogyny.

Doechii’s Public Apology & TDE Punch’s Warning

Doechii eventually apologized for the incident while shouting out her team. “All jokes aside I'm so so so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night!" she wrote it.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the Adin drama, TDE Punch appeared to address his commentary. “These internet guys are really going far. It’s a difference between entertainment and being disrespectful,” he wrote. “I understand it’s ppls brands to say the things they say, but it’s going to go some where else. Eventually, everyone will see each other. No threats, let’s just keep it cool and respectful.”

Brand Deals Gone Out The Window

Ultimately, the situation ended up costing Adin Ross more than anyone else. During a livestream, Akademiks called Adin Ross, who revealed that he lost out on multi-million dollar brand deals because of his comments. What’s worse is that he acknowledged that this came after years of practically sabotaging his public image and finally repairing it to a point where brands wanted to work with him. “Oh my God. I'm so mad, Ak. My P.R. was finally getting better. I had two deals lined up,” he said.

Doechii Strikes Back

Things simmered down for a while after Ross’ initial rant. Doechii continued to make major strides, from co-signs from Nas to opening for Kendrick on the Grand National tour, an epic debut set at Glastonbury, and more Grammy nods. However, she ensured that she capped off a productive year on a high note. Teaming up with SZA, the two collided on “girl, get up,” where she finally addressed Adin Ross and the “industry plant” allegations. She didn’t address Ross by name, but the internet, and the streamer himself, felt that the shoe fit.

“All that industry plant shit wack, I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats, you suck every rap n***a d*ck from the back, but what's the agenda when the it girl black? Y'all can't fathom that I work this hard, and y'all can't fathom that I earned this chart,” she rapped on the song. Not necessarily a “diss” in the traditional sense, but certainly a long-awaited response.

Adin Ross Disses Doechii On 6ix9ine Song

As the year came to an end, Adin Ross found a new friend in Tekashi 6ix9ine, and that friendship blossomed quickly. Evidently, the two share a lot of similar qualities, and their chemistry translated well during their live streams. Then, the two locked into the studio where they recorded a diss track titled "Bacon" aimed at the industry, from Kai Cenat’s ex Gigi, to Lil Tjay, Lil Durk, and Doechii. Adin’s verse only consisted of eight bars, half of which consisted of him calling Doechii a “dirty b*tch bottin’ views,” just in case you were wondering who the untalented one was between himself and the TDE rapper.

The Fallout & Repercussions

It didn’t take long for Ross to face even more backlash, especially from artists on the West Coast who felt like he went too far. Glasses Malone, in particular, threatened to harm Adin, which Joe Budden co-signed. It prompted Adin to reiterate that he moves with the security and police–something that Akademiks later echoed. However, Adin has since committed to donating six figures to small Black-owned businesses in the Los Angeles area and challenged anyone who threatened him to do the same.