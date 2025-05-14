Adin Ross Doubles Down On Doechii Criticism And Goes Scorched Earth On Anthony Fantano

BY Alexander Cole 1224 Views
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
After a rant against Doechii where he called the artist "unintelligent," the streamer is doubling down and going after others.

Adin Ross found himself in the middle of controversy on Tuesday after he made some horrible comments about Doechii. Overall, Doechii has been experiencing a wave of hate, but Ross' rant was particularly cruel.

During his stream on Kick, Adin called the artist a "b*tch" and even called her "unintelligent" which is a designation that came out of nowhere. The streamer claims he is sick of seeing her and that she is an industry plant. He also said many of his comments were sparked by the Met Gala umbrella situation.

Ross has been hit with loads of criticism because of all this, and even his fans feel like it was too much. However, on stream last night, Adin Ross decided to double down. He noted that he doesn't like people who talk down to the average Joe.

Furthermore, he took a swipe at Anthony Fantano, who was also quite critical of Ross. Adin called Fantano a "culture vulture" and said his opinion was worthless. Quite frankly, we think he feels that way because Fantano keeps giving Drake albums a four out of 10.

Read More: Adin Ross Calls Doechii An Industry Plant And Other Unsavory Names During Vile Rant

Where Does Adin Ross Stream?

Adin Ross has seldom ever admitted when he was wrong, so don't expect an apology. Having said that, last night was a big one for Adin given all of the news that broke during his stream.

For instance, he was streaming with DDG when the news broke that Halle Bailey was accusing the rapper of physical abuse. She won a restraining order against DDG, and Ross found out about it while live in front of the cameras.

Ross continues to stream on Kick which is a competitor to Twitch. It is here where Ross has streamed with the likes of Drake, Tory Lanez, and many others.

Only time will tell if this Doechii controversy continues to affect Ross. Given how the internet works, many will probably forget about it by lunch time.

Read More: DDG & Adin Ross React In Shock On Stream As Halle Bailey Story Hits TMZ

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
