Adin Ross Doubles Down On Doechii Criticism And Goes Scorched Earth On Anthony Fantano

Adin Ross found himself in the middle of controversy on Tuesday after he made some horrible comments about Doechii. Overall, Doechii has been experiencing a wave of hate, but Ross' rant was particularly cruel.

During his stream on Kick, Adin called the artist a "b*tch" and even called her "unintelligent" which is a designation that came out of nowhere. The streamer claims he is sick of seeing her and that she is an industry plant. He also said many of his comments were sparked by the Met Gala umbrella situation.

Ross has been hit with loads of criticism because of all this, and even his fans feel like it was too much. However, on stream last night, Adin Ross decided to double down. He noted that he doesn't like people who talk down to the average Joe.

Furthermore, he took a swipe at Anthony Fantano, who was also quite critical of Ross. Adin called Fantano a "culture vulture" and said his opinion was worthless. Quite frankly, we think he feels that way because Fantano keeps giving Drake albums a four out of 10.

Where Does Adin Ross Stream?

Adin Ross has seldom ever admitted when he was wrong, so don't expect an apology. Having said that, last night was a big one for Adin given all of the news that broke during his stream.

For instance, he was streaming with DDG when the news broke that Halle Bailey was accusing the rapper of physical abuse. She won a restraining order against DDG, and Ross found out about it while live in front of the cameras.

Ross continues to stream on Kick which is a competitor to Twitch. It is here where Ross has streamed with the likes of Drake, Tory Lanez, and many others.