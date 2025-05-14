Adin Ross Claims He's Lost Millions In Brand Deals After Offensive Doechii Rant

BY Cole Blake 3.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Adin Ross went off on Doechii during a recent livestream, labeling her “an entitled, unintelligent piece of sh*t.”

Adin Ross is claiming that he lost out on multiple million-dollar brand deals due to his fiery criticism of Doechii during a recent live stream. Speaking with DJ Akademiks, Ross reflected on his vitriolic attack on the Alligator Bites Never Heal rapper.

"Oh my God. I'm so mad, Ak. My P.R. was finally getting better. I had two deals lined up," he said. A clip of his comments have been circulating on social media throughout the day, Wednesday. In response, one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "Maybe people should just think about what they’re about to say before they say it…" Others took Ross' side in the situation. "Meanwhile Doechii can say that straight men are a red flag and she get awards," one user remarked.

As for Ross' rant, he labeled Doechii an "industry plant" and went off on her controversial behavior at the Met Gala. “Oh, dude, don’t get me started on that b*tch … Don't get me started on that industry plant,” Ross said, as caught by Complex. He went on to label her “an entitled, unintelligent piece of sh*t.”

He also complained about the “Timeless” remix. “I'm not joking, bro. Stop listening to her music. [Playboi] Carti and Abel, why would you give her a feature on a remix? You shouldn't have cleared it,” he continued.

Read More: Adin Ross Doubles Down On Doechii Criticism And Goes Scorched Earth On Anthony Fantano

Adin Ross Halle Bailey

In addition to Ross' comments about Doechii, he's also been making headlines after getting roped up in DDG's relationship drama with Halle Bailey. DDG learned that his ex-girlfriend was granted a restraining order against him while streaming with Ross, earlier this week. Ross said on the stream: “Stop these fake allegations. This is a father, this is a real person. This is a good human being.”

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Bailey accused DDG of allegedly being physically abusive on multiple occasions after their breakup in October 2024. They share a one-year-old son, Halo.

Read More: Adin Ross Calls Doechii An Industry Plant And Other Unsavory Names During Vile Rant

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music Adin Ross Doubles Down On Doechii Criticism And Goes Scorched Earth On Anthony Fantano 2.0K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game TV Adin Ross Calls Doechii An Industry Plant And Other Unsavory Names During Vile Rant 2.6K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music DJ Akademiks Takes Nuanced Stance On Doechii In Response To Adin Ross' Scathing Criticism 1361
Adin Ross Playboi Carti Stranded 10 Hours Private Jet Hip Hop News Viral Adin Ross Alleges He Left Playboi Carti Stranded For 10 Hours After Taking His Private Jet 1.8K