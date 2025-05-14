Adin Ross is claiming that he lost out on multiple million-dollar brand deals due to his fiery criticism of Doechii during a recent live stream. Speaking with DJ Akademiks, Ross reflected on his vitriolic attack on the Alligator Bites Never Heal rapper.

"Oh my God. I'm so mad, Ak. My P.R. was finally getting better. I had two deals lined up," he said. A clip of his comments have been circulating on social media throughout the day, Wednesday. In response, one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "Maybe people should just think about what they’re about to say before they say it…" Others took Ross' side in the situation. "Meanwhile Doechii can say that straight men are a red flag and she get awards," one user remarked.

As for Ross' rant, he labeled Doechii an "industry plant" and went off on her controversial behavior at the Met Gala. “Oh, dude, don’t get me started on that b*tch … Don't get me started on that industry plant,” Ross said, as caught by Complex. He went on to label her “an entitled, unintelligent piece of sh*t.”

He also complained about the “Timeless” remix. “I'm not joking, bro. Stop listening to her music. [Playboi] Carti and Abel, why would you give her a feature on a remix? You shouldn't have cleared it,” he continued.

Read More: Adin Ross Doubles Down On Doechii Criticism And Goes Scorched Earth On Anthony Fantano

Adin Ross Halle Bailey

In addition to Ross' comments about Doechii, he's also been making headlines after getting roped up in DDG's relationship drama with Halle Bailey. DDG learned that his ex-girlfriend was granted a restraining order against him while streaming with Ross, earlier this week. Ross said on the stream: “Stop these fake allegations. This is a father, this is a real person. This is a good human being.”

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Bailey accused DDG of allegedly being physically abusive on multiple occasions after their breakup in October 2024. They share a one-year-old son, Halo.