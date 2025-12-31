Adin Ross Admits To Being Terrified Of Doechii

Adin Ross hasn't exactly been charitable to Doechii over the last year or so. Back in May, Ross went on a viral rant about Doechii, in which he accused her of being an industry plant. Furthermore, he insulted her intelligence, and had some accusing him of racism and misogynoir.

On Tuesday, Doechii dropped off a new song with SZA called "girl, get up." In this song, Doechii addressed the industry plant rumors head-on. She even called out the blogs and the live chats that consistently talk down on her. "All that industry plant shit whack/I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats," she raps.

Of course, there are plenty of individuals who would feel called out by these lyrics. One of those people is Adin Ross, who just so happened to be streaming with 6ix9ine and Cuffem last night.

Adin Ross Disses Doechii

During this livestream, the three decided to make a diss track against their "opps." 6ix9ine took aim at the likes of Lil Tjay and Kai Cenat, while Adin Ross offered up some bars about Doechii allegedly botting her views.

Unfortunately, for Ross, the mere idea of dissing Doechii seemed to terrify him. Immediately after delivering his verse, he admitted to being scared of a potential lawsuit. However, 6ix9ine reassured him that everything was okay, because every artist bots their views.

Ross went so far as to say the word "allegedly" in his verse so that he wouldn't be culpable. The mere idea of Doechii suing over this in the first place is quite comical. Ross' fears cement the idea that he is out of his depth on this stuff.

Doechii & SZA Drop "girl, get up"

Doechii and SZA's new music video for "girl, get up" has been a success so far, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Releases have been few and far between as of late. It is the Holidays, and the entire industry has been shut down until further notice.