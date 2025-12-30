Who Is Gigi Alayah? Kai Cenat’s Ex-Girlfriend Who Got Caught Up In NBA YoungBoy Cheating Rumors

It’s been a huge year for Kai Cenat but unfortunately, 2025 is ending on a sad note after he announced his break-up with Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah. Gigi and Kai have had a rather public relationship, with Gigi appearing in his streams and Cenat appearing in her YouTube videos. However, for the most part, their relationship has been rather smooth sailing. That is, until recent months, as rumors began swirling around regarding possible tension between them. Unfortunately, the rumors ran rampant and just after Christmas, Kai announced that he was officially single. Some have suggested the break-up had to do with NBA Youngboy, which Gigi has denied. However, it has led to a surge in interest in who Alayah is. Below, we’ll be breaking down everything we need to know about her.

Who Is Gigi Alayah?

Born in 2004, the 21-year-old social media influencer and content creator has leveled up her lifestyle since her beginnings in Louisiana. Born in Lake Charles, LA, and then grew up in Atlanta, GA primarily, but spent some time in Los Angeles, as well. Though she’s carved a lane for herself on YouTube, she’s gained a massive following through TikTok and Instagram, too. But with the platform that she developed online, she turned it into an entrepreneurial venture. Between the beauty and fashion content, she became a relatable online figure and one with a trusted brand. Eventually, it led to the launch of her line of loungewear, Saintnine, in 2023.

Rise To Fame

Gigi’s rise was organic and grounded in social media culture. Starting with short, catchy videos on TikTok, she quickly attracted attention for her energetic personality and fashion sensibilities. By early 2025, Gigi’s social presence had expanded significantly. She used that momentum to diversify her projects, pushing into entrepreneurship with Saintnine and building a reputation as a creator capable of turning online engagement into real-world business endeavors. Accomplishing milestones like buying her own condo at 20 underscored her commitment to independence and financial success outside traditional career paths, and it’s that type of branding that ultimately helped garner such an impressive following.

She boasts over a million followers on TikTok, a little under half a million followers on Instagram, and 172K subscribers on YouTube.

Her Relationship With Kai Cenat

Perhaps one of the biggest spotlights on her career came after Gigi and Kai Cenat came out as a couple. The romance was first made public in December 2024 during Kai Cenat’s birthday stream. What made it even more significant is that it marked Cenat’s first publicly acknowledged relationship since breaking out as a household name. Friends, fans, and everyone in between expressed their excitement for him as he entered a new chapter in his life.

The pair reportedly met in Manhattan, choosing a low-key movie date that contrasted with their large online audiences. Fans pieced together social media clues before the official announcement, creating buzz in the months leading up to their public debut.

For the 12 months that followed after going public , Gigi became one of Kai’s biggest and boldest supporters in his corner. Though the two didn’t inundate the timeline with their relationship as much as you’d expect, there were plenty of moments where the two would appear on the others’ platform. And that also aided Gigi’s brand and her status as an influencer in the digital space, especially with as many high praises as Kai’s shared about her.

Their Break-Up and Kai’s Message

In late December 2025, the internet was rocked when Kai Cenat took to social media to announce the end of their relationship. On December 27, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I’m single I will never be in another relationship again,” a statement her also shared on his Instagram Story. The timing of this was particularly interesting as in the weeks prior, Kai Cenat began opening up about his struggles with mental health.

However, this brief statement rattled the internet and shifted the narrative surrounding what many thought was a picture-esque relationship. Reactions poured across social platforms, some of support, others leaning toward “I Told You So” but it also spurred plenty of rumors. Kai didn’t explicitly mention that there was any infidelity involved but the Internet had its way and transformed the narrative into something else entirely.

The NBA YoungBoy Rumors — and Gigi’s Response

Almost immediately after the breakup announcement, social media rumors began circulating that linked Gigi to rapper NBA YoungBoy, implying that she had cheated on Kai with him and that this was the reason for their split. Amid the spread of these unverified stories, Gigi took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself. She called out the rumors as false narratives, writing that the gossip was based on fake posts and that she had “never cheated on him” nor had any dealings with NBA YoungBoy. She emphasized that she was the one who chose to end the relationship and pushed back against the online frenzy that had painted a narrative of betrayal.