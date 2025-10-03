Been Had Gigi – Song by Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay has been beefing with Kai Cenat for quite a while now, although this new track is more of a nominal diss than a full one.

They don't know how I do it, a n***a just spit, Then look up, see everybody on my d**k, I'm dripping in Louis V, I'm in that Rick, I know what I'm doing, I can never miss

Lil Tjay just dropped a new YouTube-exclusive mixtape called Focus On The Music ahead of his next full-length studio effort. Among these six tracks is a very curious one called "Been Had Gigi," which is a peppy Bronx drill cut that takes aim at Kai Cenat and his girlfriend Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah... At least, only in name. Beyond that, the content matter doesn't stray at all from what we know from Tjay. For those unaware, the New York rapper criticized the streamer last year, and he continues to attack him for presumably befriending his opp A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and allegedly being mad over his supposed connection to Gigi.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.