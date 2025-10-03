Been Had Gigi – Song by Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay just dropped a new YouTube-exclusive mixtape called Focus On The Music ahead of his next full-length studio effort. Among these six tracks is a very curious one called "Been Had Gigi," which is a peppy Bronx drill cut that takes aim at Kai Cenat and his girlfriend Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah... At least, only in name. Beyond that, the content matter doesn't stray at all from what we know from Tjay. For those unaware, the New York rapper criticized the streamer last year, and he continues to attack him for presumably befriending his opp A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and allegedly being mad over his supposed connection to Gigi.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Focus On The Music
Quotable Lyrics from Been Had Gigi
They don't know how I do it, a n***a just spit,
Then look up, see everybody on my d**k,
I'm dripping in Louis V, I'm in that Rick,
I know what I'm doing, I can never miss