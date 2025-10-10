6ix9ine Roasts Grown Men Who Watch Kai Cenat's Streams

Kai Cenat, whether you like it or not, has become one of the most successful social media stars ever. A decent portion of it has to do with his collaborations, particularly with rappers and other celebrities. His reactions to new releases and connections with MCs on the level of Drake, have made him the biggest new "hip-hop media" member.

As we alluded to, that's rubbed some people the wrong way. It seems 6ix9ine is in that camp thanks to this clip caught by ClipHubz on X. Most of Cenat's viewers are adolescents and teenagers, with a really good chance that there is no more than about 10% of them being 20 or older.

That's merely speculation, but you get what we're trying to say. But if you are one of those older viewers, 6ix9ine will have a hard time respecting you. "I don’t see no grown man go and have a UPS job [or] work at Chipotle be like, 'Yo I missed the Kai stream."

He then goes on to say that he believes that "kids run this sh*t" now, presumably referring to online content creators. However, in the context that we have here, it doesn't sound like 6ix9ine has some disdain for the fellow New York native.

Kai Cenat Beefs

It's unclear why the controversial MC might have an issue with the Twitch figure. This 2023 interview clip with No Jumper may loosely be why Tekashi doesn't hold him in high regard. Adam22 asked Kai if he would ever make any content with him and he didn't sound all that interested.

"Nah. I don't see me collaborating with him. What are we going to do?" Adam then half-joked, "You're not jacking that rat?" Kai replied, "No, I don't watch that rat."

This is not the only rapper to have some level of beef with Kai, though. Lil Tjay is the one he's at odds with right now, although it's more so the former that has a problem.

Tjay explained last month that he doesn't like how Kai hangs with people he doesn't like. "You know why I don't like Kai? Cuz' he be on my real opps d*ck. He knows it. We all know it.... I be like, you f*ck with n****s, that's cool, but to go out your way and just be on a n**** d*ck and just keep hatin' on Tjay... It's kinda cray."