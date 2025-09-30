Kai Cenat Leaves Lil Tjay On Seen After Getting Spammed With DMs

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - September 17, 2025: Kai Cenat appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing September 18, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Tjay performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lil Tjay recently explained why he's got a problem with Kai Cenat, but he also hasn't been a fan of his for about a year.

It seems we have some more context as to why Lil Tjay has a problem with Kai Cenat. Sometime this weekend, the New York rapper hopped on social media to vent about where the beef stems from. "You know why I don't like Kai? Cuz' he be on my real opps d*ck. He knows it. We all know it.... I be like, you f*ck with n****s, that's cool, but to go out your way and just be on a n**** d*ck and just keep hatin' on Tjay... It's kinda cray."

Fans believed the "Calling My Phone" artist was referring to A Boogie wit da Hoodie, but that's not confirmed. Elsewhere, Tjay tried to joke that Kai Cenat is "probably just mad about his b*tch." It seems that he went online after trying to communicate why he's upset in the streamer's DMs.

In screenshots obtained by Akademiks TV, the most-subscribed-to Twitch streamer reached out to Tjay first. He asks, "What I do to you?" The hitmaker then goes on a lengthy spree of messages, hammering the "opp" angle.

"Bro u chose your side of a beef u not in and did mad weird sh*t." He continues in the following text, "My fans a tell u exactly what you did without me having to explain... When the last time u said sum positive on my name since ya been cool."

Lil Tjay Kai Cenat Beef

He then goes on to accuse Kai Cenat of labeling him a "bully" and not being sensitive enough to his "trauma." Elsewhere, he mentions the comments section "going crazy."

This seems to be a reference to Kai reportedly banning his name from his chatbox. As caught by Sportskeeda, Tjay called him out for this maneuver. "No, no, no, don't ban my name in the chat now. Respond and react, n****... I wanna see how good your PR is... you was on the opps d*ck, n****, you asked for this, n****."

But back to the DMs, Tjay was ultimately unsuccessful in drawing a response out of Kai. At the end of his spamming, it says "seen on Friday."

For the most part, his beef with the content creator might be fresh to a lot of people. But it goes back to last year, when Lil Tjay accused Kai (and Adin Ross) of being "culture vultures."

Cenat would respond to his comments, feeling blindsided in the process. "I genuinely be minding my business then someway, somehow, I get dragged into somewhere every single time […] I’ma just go ahead and think that a song or an album or something is about to drop. Tjay, it’s unfortunate that you didn’t even like text me or nothing […] I don’t even remember you having a problem with me so you saying that was like ‘Damn, n****’ […] We from the same borough."

