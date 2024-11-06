Kodak Black Responds To Reports Of Him Popping A Percocet On Kai Cenat's Livestream

Kodak insists that everyone is "f***ing butthurt."

Kodak Black's well-being is something that his fans have always been worried about. It's a constant cycle that hovers over the rapper's head and it's something that he addresses regularly. Sometimes, there are others that tease him for his addictions, which is never a cool thing to do. But generally speaking, there is a lot of genuine concern. That was the case earlier this week following his appearance on Kai Cenat's livestream. Part of the reason for the collaboration is because Kai recently began his Mafiathon 2 subathon event in which he streams 24/7 for the entire month. Throughout their time on camera together, Kodak looked to have been under the influence.

His behavior was all over the place, with several clips documenting some truly bizarre actions. One of the most shocking moments that really had everyone's jaws on the floor was when Yak seemingly popped a Percocet with thousands of people watching. Lots of other outlets reported on this on top of tons of social media users reposting the video. It was only a matter of time before Kodak eventually came across the noise surrounding this livestreaming. He responded to all of the speculation, jokes, and worried folks out there and let's just say he doesn't want to hear any of it.

Kodak Black Dismisses Fans' Support & Criticisms

According to AllHipHop, he says that "y’all be so f***ing butthurt," and that, "Y’all don’t like a n**** anyway." He dismisses everybody further claiming that everyone is upset, broke, lacking motion, or trying to take advantage of him and weasel their way into his life. Later in the video, Kodak says he just wants to vibe and life his life, essentially. "I’m just Yak, bro. Aint s*** changed, that’s how I came in this b****… I wake up like this. If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a b****, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma bruh, I ain’t talking to nobody ‘cuz I’m getting high." He would go on to block people talking down on him and says that this is his vice and that no one is perfect.