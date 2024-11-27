Sexyy Red Accused Of Snorting Cocaine During Kai Cenat Livestream

Sexyy Red is under fire.

Recently, Sexyy Red teamed up with Kai Cenat for a livestream. Unfortunately, however, some of her behavior during the stream has social media users calling her out. At one point, she was seen repeatedly lifting something towards her nose and mouth. Many have speculated that she was allegedly snorting cocaine or another substance. "She got caught lackin fr," one X user says of the clip. "Such a good role model," another writes.

Luckily, according to Dexerto, she was actually doing something far less shocking than hard drugs. The outlet reports that Sexyy Red was simply adjusting a string attached to one of her rings. Apparently, the ring had been slipping off of her finger throughout the stream, and she was just trying to prevent it from falling off completely. For obvious reasons, this information comes as a relief to fans, who would hate to see her put everything she's worked for on the line.

Sexyy Red Gets Called Out For Suspicious Livestream Moment

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time one of Kai Cenat's guests has been accused of doing drugs during a stream. Earlier this month, for example, the internet personality was joined by Kodak Black. Kodak appeared to allegedly pop a Percocet on camera, raising concerns among viewers. For those who don't recall, Kodak previously claimed to be on a sobriety journey. After getting called out over the scandal, he took to Instagram Live to address it. “I take one perc and y’all be so f****** butthurt,” he said at the time. “Y’all don’t like a n***a anyway.”

“I’m just Yak, bro. Aint sh*t changed, that’s how I came in this b*tch… I wake up like this,” he added. “If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a b*tch, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma bruh, I ain’t talking to nobody ‘cuz I’m getting high.”