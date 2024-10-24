Sexyy Red Wishes Drake A Happy Birthday And Fans Can't Help But Speculate

The "Rich Baby Daddy" duo's closeness has many fans scratching their heads.

Happy 38th birthday to Drake, who is getting well-wishes from fans, loved ones, and industry peers alike. One particular collaborator was very quick to wish him a special day, and this reignited some previous speculation that's no more verified on the gossip train. "Happy Birthday to one of the nicest most humblest person I kno LOVE U BD ENJOY YO MONTH," Sexyy Red captioned a photo dump of her and the 6ix God on Instagram. As you can see in the comments section under the post, which you can check out below, a lot of fans started to speculate on their relationship again... But that's part of the meme.

Furthermore, they leaned into these rumors with the "Rich Baby Daddy" music video, along with many other jokes and references to each other online. Still, Drake and Sexyy Red don't actually seem to be romantically involved, so it's clearly just a nice promo boost and a way to generate conversation online, especially if the St. Louis femcee is still calling the Toronto superstar her "baby daddy." What's more is that these aren't the only relationship rumors surrounding her... Yet that's a story for another time.

As for other Drake news, there's still a lot of conversation going on around the Kendrick Lamar battle, including the OVO mogul's supposed reactions to it. Mal recently claimed that the now-38-year-old laughed at one of K.Dot's "Not Like Us" bars, namely "What OVO for, the Other Vaginal Option?" Some Kendrick fans are no closer to identifying what this "other vaginal option" is, and what he was trying to say with the bar. Regardless, it's a cheeky one, and despite Drizzy's distaste for the diss track relayed on "The Heart Part 6," he can at least chuckle at some of the jabs.